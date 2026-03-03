Bapatla police seize gold and vehicles worth Rs 24L, two held

VIJAYAWADA: Bapatla police arrested two notorious thieves involved in a series of chain-snatching incidents targeting women travelling alone and recovered gold ornaments and vehicles worth about Rs 24 lakh from the accused on Monday.

Bapatla SP B Uma Maheshwar said the case relates to a chain-snatching incident registered at Karlapalem police station where the two accused Patnala Venkata Durga Prabhu Akhil and Shaik Raja snatched the gold chain of the complainant, Karri Lakshmi Prasanna, while she returning on a scooter after completing her Mahila police duty on last October 29.

Following the complaint, special teams led by Bapatla police officials used CCTV footage and technical surveillance to track down the suspects. Police seized 129.57 grams of gold chains along with three vehicles used in the crimes. They allegedly targeted women.