Ex-MP briefs Governor S Abdul Nazeer on NGO’s activities

VIJAYAWADA: In a meeting that underscored the importance of language and cultural preservation, former MP and Prof Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad called on Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Lakshmi Prasad briefed the Governor on the wide-ranging activities of the Lok Nayak Foundation, particularly its initiatives in promoting literature, preserving cultural heritage and supporting relevant movements across India.

He said the Foundation has been encouraging writers, scholars and cultural ambassadors whose work contributes to national integration and linguistic harmony. He appreciated the Governor’s encouragement towards the promotion of the Telugu language.