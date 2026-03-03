My own land affected by Amaravati ring road alignment: Minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana has clarified that his own land was affected by the alignment of the Amaravati Inner Ring Road, countering allegations of irregularities.

Speaking to the mediapersons after inspecting construction works in the capital region, he said that a 60-cent plot he purchased near Edupugallu in 2001, before the state bifurcation, also fell within the road alignment. Despite this, he noted, political opponents had filed cases against him alleging violations without any evidence.

The Minister explained that the issue came to light recently when he applied to CRDA for building permission. He added that since the matter is pending before the High Court, he would not comment further. Earlier in the day, Narayana inspected ongoing housing projects at Nelapadu, including Type-1 and Type-2 quarters for gazetted officers and quarters for Group-D employees. He reviewed progress on internal works which are nearing completion.

Narayana said that 4,026 houses are being built for employees and officials in Amaravati, with construction now moving at a rapid pace. He criticised the previous government for halting works and creating hardships for farmers and contractors, while stressing that the present administration has streamlined tenders and resumed projects.

He assured that all works will be completed within the stipulated timelines, with underground infrastructure ready by the next monsoon and the capital construction finished within three years.