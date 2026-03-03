Pushpayagam performed at Dokiparru

VIJAYAWADA: The annual Sri Pushpayagam was performed with grandeur and devotion at the Dokiparru Mahakshetram, the abode of Sri Bhu Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy, in Krishna district on Monday. The sacred ritual, marked by floral offerings, drew large numbers of devotees, especially women from surrounding villages.

Temple founders Puritipati Venkata Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy supervised the proceedings, while prominent devotees Kommarreddy Bapireddy and Vijayabhaskaramma offered prayers. More than 1,000 kilograms of fragrant flowers, including jasmine, kanakambaram, chrysanthemums, and roses, were used to adorn the deities, creating a spiritually uplifting spectacle. Earlier, a 108 Kalasha Abhishekam and a ceremonial procession of deities and flowers were held, followed by Sudarshana Homam and Purnahuti.

Chief priest Parankusham Sridhar Swamy explained that Pushpayagam, performed annually on Phalguna Pournami, symbolically rectifies any lapses during Brahmotsavams and blesses women with marital prosperity and families with abundance.

In view of the lunar eclipse, the temple will remain closed on Tuesday from 10.00 am to 7.30 pm. After ritual purification, darshan will resume in the evening.