Vijayawada

AP Medical Services Recruitment Board warns job aspirants against fraudulent calls

The Board emphasised that all recruitment is conducted adhering to Rule of Reservation and government regulations.
Image of a stethescope used for representational purposes only.
Image of a stethescope used for representational purposes only.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has issued a public advisory warning job aspirants against fraudulent calls, fake letters, and deceptive offers being circulated in its name.

Established in 2023 as an autonomous body under the State government, APMSRB is tasked with recruiting qualified candidates for various posts in the Health & Family Welfare Department.

The Board emphasised that all recruitment is conducted adhering to Rule of Reservation and government regulations.

Officials clarified that all recruitment information is published on the APMSRB website. “No third party has the authority to influence or facilitate selections or appointments in the Medical and Health Department,” the Board stated.

AP Medical Services Recruitment Board
fraudulent calls

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com