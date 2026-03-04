KDCC Bank to inaugurate three new rural branches in Reddigudem, Sri lakshmipuram and Vellaturu

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCC Bank) has announced the opening of three new branches in Reddigudem, Sri lakshmipuram and Vellaturu to improve doorstep financial access for villagers.

The announcement was made at a programme held at Koganti Rama Tulasamma Kalyana Mandapam in APIIC Colony, where the bank disbursed Rs 4 crore in loans to DWCRA women and farmers.

KDCC Bank Chairman Nettem Raghu Ram described the move as a major step toward strengthening the cooperative banking network at the grassroots level. He said the branches would help farmers and women access crop loans, deposits and self-employment credit in their own villages.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao lauded the bank’s role in supporting rural livelihoods and empowering self-help groups. Raghu Ram also credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for pioneering the DWCRA movement, which laid the foundation for women’s financial independence in the State.