VMC intensifies desilting to curb mosquito menace

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has intensified large-scale desilting works across the city as part of mosquito prevention and sanitation measures, said Civic chief Dhyanachandra.

The Commissioner stated that accumulated silt, sludge and garbage are being cleared from key canals including Budameru, Ryves, Eluru and Bandar canals using manual labour and tipper trucks.

In addition, desilting operations in outfall drains are being carried out with the help of JCBs, excavators and specialised nala-cleaning machines to ensure faster execution.

He explained that steps are being taken to prevent water stagnation in canals and to maintain uninterrupted flow, particularly ahead of the seasonal rains. Ensuring smooth drainage will help curb mosquito breeding and improve urban hygiene, he noted.

The Civic chief appealed to residents not to dump waste into canals and urged citizens to cooperate with authorities.