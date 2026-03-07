Cleaner poured on three-year-old’s private parts, pasrents suspect foulplay by school management in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A three-year-old girl allegedly suffered serious injuries to her private parts after bathroom cleaning liquid was poured on her at a playschool in Bhavanipuram on February 23.

The incident surfaced after the girl’s parents alleged a shoddy probe by Bhavanipuram police and accused them of shielding the playschool management. As per the FIR, she went to the washroom and returned with bathroom cleaning liquid spilled on her diaper.

The management claimed she slipped on the bathroom floor and came into contact with the liquid. Suspecting foul play, the parents lodged a complaint. Police registered a case and began probe. Officials were unavailable for comment.