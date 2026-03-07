Durga temple fete begins atop Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Maha Kumbhabhishekam Mahotsavams, a sacred ritual conducted once every 12 years, commenced with religious fervour at the hill shrine of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. The celebrations began amid Vedic chants, traditional rituals and the presence of a large number of devotees.

On the first day, the main rituals began at 7 am with a grand Kalasha procession from entrance of Kanaka Durga Nagar. Vedic scholars and temple priests carried sacred pots filled with holy water and ceremonially brought them atop Indrakeeladri.

Temple priests performed rituals including Yagashala Pravesham, Ganapati Puja, Punyahavachanam and Deeksha Dharana strictly according to Agama traditions.

Later, Ankurarpana was performed, symbolising the ceremonial beginning of the proceedings and reminding devotees of the grandeur of the Navaratri celebrations.

The first day’s programmes concluded at 7 pm with Mantrapushpam and Moola Mantra Havanam. Durga temple trust board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) and EO VK Seena Naik participated in the Kalasha procession.

The chairman and EO said the Maha Kumbhabhishekam is being conducted as per Agama Shastra under the guidance of Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. The pontiff arrived in Vijayawada on Friday evening and was accorded a traditional welcome near Prakasam Barrage before proceeding to Indrakeeladri Hill.