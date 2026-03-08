Vijayawada Municipal Corporation intensifies drive to collect pending tax dues

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyana Chandra said that the corporation has intensified a special drive to collect pending taxes across three circles. As part of the drive, officials pasted seizure notices on the properties of chronic tax defaulters in areas including One Town, Bhavanipuram, and Seetharampuram. In Ajit Singh Nagar, the municipal authorities also disconnected water and drainage connections of some defaulting properties.

The Commissioner stated that the 2025-26 financial year will end on March 31, and the Government of AP has directed municipal bodies to ensure 100 percent revenue collection. Hence, the tax collection drive will be further intensified.

He warned that under the AP Municipal Corporations Act, strict action will be taken against defaulters, including disconnection of water supply, removal of drainage connections, and seizure of properties with outstanding tax dues.

The Commissioner urged all taxpayers within VMC limits to clear their property, land, water, and drainage tax dues to support the development.