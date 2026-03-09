Akkineni Hospitals launches full BTL wellness suite

VIJAYAWADA: Akkineni Hospitals, Vijayawada, inaugurated a comprehensive range of advanced US FDA-approved BTL non-surgical wellness technologies, marking a significant milestone in women’s healthcare marking the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

With this launch, Akkineni Hospitals has become the only centre in India equipped with the complete range of BTL technologies under one roof, offering innovative solutions that go beyond beauty and beyond surgery, focusing on women’s health, intimate wellness, physical and mental wellbeing.

The newly introduced technologies include EMSELLA, EXION (Face, Body, EMFEMME 360 and Microneedle RF), EMSCULPT NEO, LYMPHASTYM, and EXOMIND. These advanced systems provide safe, non-surgical treatments for several common but unspoken health concerns affecting women.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr Akkineni Mani (Managing director), Dr K Suprada (Cosmetic Gynecologist), Akkineni Nandagopal (Director, Akkineni Hospitals), Mr. Puneet Trivedi (Director, BTL India), and Gali Reddy Danda (General Manager - Branding & Marketing, Akkineni Hospitals).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Akkineni Mani emphasised that many women silently suffer from conditions such as urinary incontinence, post-delivery pelvic weakness, intimate health issues, body changes after pregnancy, stress, anxiety, and lack of confidence. She stated that these conditions are common but often ignored due to lack of awareness.

Dr K Suprada, highlighted that EMSELLA and EMFEMME 360 provide revolutionary solutions for feminine and intimate health conditions.