Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam Kumbhabhishekam concludes on grand note

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day sacred Maha Kumbhabhisheka Mahotsavam in Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri concluded in a grand manner on Sunday.

The rituals began early Sunday morning at the yagashala with mandapa pujas and special homams performed with Vedic chanting.

The yagam concluded with Poornahuti at around 9 am marking the completion of the sacred fire rituals conducted for universal welfare and world peace.

Later, during the auspicious Mesha Lagna Pushkara Muhurtham at 9:34 am the sacred Kumbhabhishekam was performed on the main temple tower (Vimana Gopuram) by the Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati, pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.

Holy waters collected from several sacred rivers and the sea were used for the ceremonial Samprokshanam. Several dignitaries attended the historic ceremony and offered prayers to the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Endowments department Principal Secretary Dr M Hari Jawahar Lal, and Endowments commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan took part in the ritual.

Durga Temple trust board chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik personally supervised the arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The temple’s chief priests, deputy priests, members of the Vedic committee and several Vedic scholars performed the rituals strictly in accordance with scriptural traditions.