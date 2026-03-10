AP fire safety committee visits Sivakasi to assess firecracker industry protocols

VIJAYAWADA: Eagle Chief Ake Ravi Krishna, along with Venkata Ramana, Director General of Fire Services, visited Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu to study the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety measures followed in the firecracker industry on Monday.

The visit was undertaken as part of the committee constituted by the government to examine the Vetlapalem fire accident and submit a report.

During the visit, the team observed that Sivakasi, located in Virudhunagar district, is the largest producer of firecrackers in India. Officials from multiple departments including Revenue, Fire Services, Labour, Inspector of Factories, Police and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) interacted with the delegation and explained the safety protocols implemented in the region.

The team inspected several firecracker manufacturing units such as Standard Fireworks and Vanitha Fireworks to understand the best practices adopted by the industry. Officials explained that the first firecracker unit in Sivakasi was established in 1925, nearly a century ago.