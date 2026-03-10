Delhi Samagra Shiksha delegation studies education reforms in AP

VIJAYAWADA: A 25 member delegation from the Samagra Shiksha wing of Delhi is on a two day visit to Andhra Pradesh to study the innovative initiatives being implemented in the school education sector in Andhra Pradesh.
The delegation, which began its visit on Monday, met State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao at his office.
During the meeting, the State Project Director briefed the delegation on the major education reforms being implemented by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.
He explained various initiatives including the implementation of Guaranteed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), digital education initiatives, Tharal, community participation through Mega PTM, Green Passport, ATL, PAL and STEM Labs, development of school libraries, introduction of the Holistic Progress Card, Bhavitha Centres, services provided through Autism Support Centres, facilities being provided to girls in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), along with Skill Education and the development of PM SHRI schools.
The Delhi delegation appreciated the education reforms being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and expressed admiration for the innovative initiatives undertaken by the state.
As part of the visit, the delegation from Delhi toured several institutions including the Model Foundation School at Dhavajigudem in Krishna district, Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) (PM SHRI) Penamaluru and SCERT.
They observed the implementation of Guaranteed FLN materials, Clicker, computer labs, Atal Tinkering Labs and school libraries, and expressed appreciation for the facilities and learning environment.
The meeting was attended by Samagra Shiksha Additional State Project Directors MR Prasanna Kumar and K Ravindranath Reddy, KGBV Secretary D Devananda Reddy and Additional Director (SAMO) K Nageswara Rao.