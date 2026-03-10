Delhi Samagra Shiksha delegation studies education reforms in AP

VIJAYAWADA: A 25 member delegation from the Samagra Shiksha wing of Delhi is on a two day visit to Andhra Pradesh to study the innovative initiatives being implemented in the school education sector in Andhra Pradesh.

The delegation, which began its visit on Monday, met State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao at his office.

During the meeting, the State Project Director briefed the delegation on the major education reforms being implemented by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

He explained various initiatives including the implementation of Guaranteed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), digital education initiatives, Tharal, community participation through Mega PTM, Green Passport, ATL, PAL and STEM Labs, development of school libraries, introduction of the Holistic Progress Card, Bhavitha Centres, services provided through Autism Support Centres, facilities being provided to girls in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), along with Skill Education and the development of PM SHRI schools.