PD Act invoked on PDS rice smuggling accused

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious view of the repeated smuggling and illegal transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice meant for the poor, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhara Babu invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Kaja Satyanarayana (50), a resident of Jayanthi village in Veerulapadu mandal.
The proposal was sent by the CP to the district collector, who approved the detention order on March 7.
Police said Satyanarayana has been repeatedly involved in the illegal diversion, transportation, and smuggling of ration rice. He allegedly procured PDS rice from beneficiaries and some fair price shops in Nandigama and Mylavaram sub-divisions and transported it illegally to other States.
Most of these activities were carried out in Veerulapadu and Kanchikacherla areas through a network of agents and contacts with shop dealers.
According to police, Satyanarayana was first caught transporting ration rice illegally in 2011. Since then, he has been involved in 41 cases registered between 2011 and 2026 across NTR, Godavari districts. A rowdy sheet has been opened against him in Nandigama sub-division. On March 1, he allegedly obstructed government officials who had intercepted a vehicle carrying ration rice near Jujuuru Road in Kanchikacherla and took away vehicle along with the rice with the help of his associates.
In another incident on March 2, officials seized 147.5 quintals of ration rice and eight vehicles from a shed in Jayanthi village during a raid.
Authorities said Satyanarayana’s activities were disrupting the public distribution system and harming beneficiaries. Following the PD Act order, he was detained and lodged in Rajahmundry central jail. Police urged citizens to report suspicious activities via 112.