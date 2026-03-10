PD Act invoked on PDS rice smuggling accused

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious view of the repeated smuggling and illegal transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice meant for the poor, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhara Babu invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Kaja Satyanarayana (50), a resident of Jayanthi village in Veerulapadu mandal.

The proposal was sent by the CP to the district collector, who approved the detention order on March 7.

Police said Satyanarayana has been repeatedly involved in the illegal diversion, transportation, and smuggling of ration rice. He allegedly procured PDS rice from beneficiaries and some fair price shops in Nandigama and Mylavaram sub-divisions and transported it illegally to other States.

Most of these activities were carried out in Veerulapadu and Kanchikacherla areas through a network of agents and contacts with shop dealers.