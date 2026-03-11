Ganja worth Rs 2.6 lakh seized, three arrested

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police arrested three members of an inter-state ganja smuggling gang and seized 52 kilograms of the contraband worth about Rs 2.6 lakh during a vehicle inspection on Tuesday.

Addressing the press conference, Krishna district SP Vasana Vidyasagar Naidu said the three accused Manaboti Eswara Prasad (40) of Tenali, Durai Mohan Kumar (45) of Tamil Nadu, and Alla Ameen (39) of Visakhapatnam were found transporting ganja and was intercepted their vehicle following a credible information received to Thotlavalluru sub-inspector P Kishore.

Acting on the tip-off, police stopped a Tata Indica car. On noticing the police, the accused allegedly attempted to escape. However, the SI and his team intercepted the car and found around 52 kg of ganja packed in 26 packets inside the vehicle.

“During the preliminary investigation, it is revealed that the accused met while lodged in Chennai Central Jail and later formed a network to transport ganja from the Vizag agency area,” said the SP Vidyasagar Naidu.