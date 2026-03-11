Mahila Jansunwai event addresses grievances of women in Guntur city

In an official release, Sailaja said the commission was conducting hearings in districts under the slogan ‘Mahila Commission at Your Doorstep’ to help women who are unable to visit the commission’s headquarters in Mangalagiri. She said the main objective is to tour five zones within five days and examine pending complaints from women.

She noted that the Mahila Jansunwai programme was conducted in Nellore on Monday and in Guntur on Tuesday. Apart from reviewing old petitions, the commission is also accepting new walk-in complaints from women.

Sailaja said officials are reviewing the status of cases to ensure that justice has been delivered to the victims.