Mahila Jansunwai event addresses grievances of women in Guntur city

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Rayapati Sailaja organised a ‘Mahila Jansunwai’ programme at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall in Guntur on Tuesday.
It focused on addressing the grievances and other issues faced by women and the commission is conducting ‘Mahila Jan Sunwai’ programme from March 8 to 13 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
As a part of the programme, the women’s commission Guntur region officials conducted the awareness program to officials from the police department, revenue department, Women and Child Welfare Department and the legal cell from the united Guntur region, which includes Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla, participated in the hearing and reviewed various complaints submitted by women.
In an official release, Sailaja said the commission was conducting hearings in districts under the slogan ‘Mahila Commission at Your Doorstep’ to help women who are unable to visit the commission’s headquarters in Mangalagiri. She said the main objective is to tour five zones within five days and examine pending complaints from women.
She noted that the Mahila Jansunwai programme was conducted in Nellore on Monday and in Guntur on Tuesday. Apart from reviewing old petitions, the commission is also accepting new walk-in complaints from women.
Sailaja said officials are reviewing the status of cases to ensure that justice has been delivered to the victims.