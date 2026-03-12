Krishna police bust online cricket betting racket, six held

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district police busted an illegal online cricket betting racket and arrested six persons in two separate incidents in Gudivada and Machilipatnam on Wednesday.

Acting on Krishna district SP Vasana Vidyasagar Naidu’s directions the police conducted raids to curb betting activities that lure people with promises of easy money and high returns.

According to police, the accused were using unauthorised betting applications such as R777 and Radhe Exchange to run online cricket betting operations. In first incident, the Gudivada rural police received information that a group was conducting online betting from a house in TIDCO Colony under Mallayapalem panchayat.

Acting on the tip-off, sub-inspector N Chanti Babu and his team raided the premises and apprehended five persons. The police seized eight mobile phones and Rs 1.05 lakh in cash. Investigators also found WhatsApp chats, PhonePe transaction records and screenshots related to betting transactions on the devices.

In another case, Machilipatnam Chilakalapudi police detained one person near VVS Grand Hotel opposite the bus stand for allegedly conducting betting through the same apps. Police seized Rs 5,000 in cash and a Vivo Y300 mobile phone. Screenshots related to betting transactions were also found on the device.

The SP warned the public not to fall prey to betting syndicates promising quick profits and said strict legal action would be taken against those involved in organising or supporting such illegal activities.