Stormy scenes mark VMC council’s final day

VIJAYAWADA: The council meeting of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) turned stormy on Wednesday as corporators engaged in heated arguments over civic issues such as mosquito menace, stray dog attacks, drinking water shortages and the renaming of streets in Vijayawada.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and reportedly it was the final meeting of this Municipal body as the tenure has came to an end.

Around 145 agenda items were taken up for discussion during the meeting and, except for a few, the council approved most of the proposals.

Even before the meeting began, a CPM corporator staged a protest by carrying a mosquito net and raising slogans while entering the council hall.

He demanded immediate steps to tackle the increasing mosquito population, stray dog attacks and drinking water problems in several parts of the city.

During the question hour, corporators belonging to the TDP and CPM criticised the

YSRCP, alleging that the past administration had failed to resolve key municipal issues during its tenure.