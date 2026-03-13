Row over move to subdivide temple land worth Rs 300 crore in Andhra's Pedana

VIJAYAWADA: A major controversy has surfaced in Pedana of Krishna district over alleged attempts to subdivide temple land worth over Rs 300 crore, historically recorded in the names of Sri Agastheswara Swamy Temple, Sri Venugopala Swamy Temple and Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Temple.

Historical Inam records indicate that more than 31 acres of land were donated centuries ago by the Mogalturu Zamindari family for the upkeep, rituals and maintenance of these temples.

According to the temple Sthalapuranam, Mangala Gouri, associated with the Mogalturu Zamindari family, had donated the land for the maintenance of temple activities.

The details of the land donation were also displayed on a banner placed in the temple premises, highlighting the historical background of the temple endowment. Historical records further support the existence of these temple lands.

As per the Inam Register true copy issued by the Krishna District Collector at Machilipatnam on September 12, 1979, lands were officially recorded in the names of the three temples (RS No. 194/1).

The register mentions that 1 Kathu of land (approximately Ac.14.00) was registered in the name of Sri Agastheswara Swamy Temple, while 1¼ Kathu (approximately Ac.17.50) was recorded in the names of Sri Venugopala Swamy and Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temples. Together, the records indicate that about Ac.31.50 of land was originally endowed to these temples.