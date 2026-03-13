Row over move to subdivide temple land worth Rs 300 crore in Andhra's Pedana

VIJAYAWADA: A major controversy has surfaced in Pedana of Krishna district over alleged attempts to subdivide temple land worth over Rs 300 crore, historically recorded in the names of Sri Agastheswara Swamy Temple, Sri Venugopala Swamy Temple and Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Temple.
Historical Inam records indicate that more than 31 acres of land were donated centuries ago by the Mogalturu Zamindari family for the upkeep, rituals and maintenance of these temples.
According to the temple Sthalapuranam, Mangala Gouri, associated with the Mogalturu Zamindari family, had donated the land for the maintenance of temple activities.
The details of the land donation were also displayed on a banner placed in the temple premises, highlighting the historical background of the temple endowment. Historical records further support the existence of these temple lands.
As per the Inam Register true copy issued by the Krishna District Collector at Machilipatnam on September 12, 1979, lands were officially recorded in the names of the three temples (RS No. 194/1).
The register mentions that 1 Kathu of land (approximately Ac.14.00) was registered in the name of Sri Agastheswara Swamy Temple, while 1¼ Kathu (approximately Ac.17.50) was recorded in the names of Sri Venugopala Swamy and Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temples. Together, the records indicate that about Ac.31.50 of land was originally endowed to these temples.
However, it is alleged that over the years the status of the land gradually changed due to negligence and lack of monitoring by the temple and Endowments authorities.
Portions of the land were eventually recorded as Gramakantham in certain revenue records and were later included under the Section 22A prohibited list.
The issue has gained attention following reports of attempts to subdivide the land. Concerns have been raised that if the 22A restriction is removed and subdivision is permitted, individuals occupying portions of the land could obtain registration and claim ownership of the property.
Sources indicate that in 2020, a former Executive Officer of Sri Agastheswara Swamy Temple had written to the authorities opposing any move to subdivide the land, stating that the property belonged to the temple and should remain under the Endowments Department.
Despite this, representations were reportedly made seeking removal of the 22A restriction and subdivision of the land. Among those mentioned in connection with the issue is former minister Jogi Ramesh, who is said to have written to the Endowments Minister regarding the matter.
Recently, Pedana MLA Kagitha Krishna Prasad is also reported to have submitted a memorandum to the Endowments Minister requesting action on the subdivision proposal.
Panchamarthi Ravi Kumar, Chairman of Agastheswara Baktha Samajam, Pedana, appealed to the Endowments Department to examine the historical records and take steps to safeguard the temple lands.