Job Calendar brings fresh hope among youth, says AP Excise Minister

VIJAYAWADA: The Job Calendar announced by the State government on the occasion of Ugadi has instilled fresh hope among the youth, said Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra.

Addressing the media on Friday, he thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister N Lokesh for fulfilling their promise to youth by releasing the job calendar.

He said the government has set a target of providing 20 lakh jobs over five years and has already generated 6,28,347 employment opportunities within two years. As part of the calendar, notifications have been issued for 600 Group-I and Group-II posts, 1,000 constable posts and 400 excise constable posts. In addition, 2,48,096 jobs have been created through the MSME sector, he added.

The Minister alleged that the previous government had failed to provide employment opportunities and created an unfavourable environment for industries, driving away investors. He said State is now witnessing renewed investor confidence and is being developed into an innovation hub.