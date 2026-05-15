Sewage and garbage choke major canals of Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The pathetic condition of the three major canals passing through Vijayawada has once again raised serious concerns over public health, environmental safety and civic negligence. The Eluru Canal, Bandar Canal and Ryves Canal have now virtually turned into giant sewage drains and garbage dumping yards.

Every stretch of the canals within city limits presents a horrifying picture. Heaps of plastic waste, household garbage, food waste and floating debris can be seen across the canals, while in several areas black coloured sewage water stagnates for days, spreading an unbearable foul smell across nearby localities.

The canals are now struggling under the burden of unchecked pollution and civic neglect. The Eluru Canal runs for nearly 16 kilometres within Vijayawada city limits, while the Bandar Canal stretches around 12 to 14 kilometres and the Ryves Canal about 6 kilometres. Together, the three canals cover more than 32 kilometres inside the city. Their total network length under the Krishna delta system exceeds 198 kilometres, with the Bandar Canal extending about 77.8 km, the Eluru Canal 63 km and the Ryves Canal around 57.7 km.

Despite being important irrigation channels originating from the Prakasam Barrage, the canals today resemble stagnant urban drains rather than freshwater channels. Hundreds of feeder drains, sewage outlets and outfall drains continue to discharge untreated wastewater directly into the canals round the clock. Adding to the crisis, several households located along canal embankments openly release sewage and domestic waste into the water bodies without any monitoring. Small traders and roadside establishments are also accused of dumping garbage into the canals indiscriminately.