Vijayawada MP Sivanath invites LS Speaker and UP CM for Dasara fete

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath have invited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to attend the Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations and Vijayawada Utsav 2.0 to be held in Vijayawada.

The minister and the MP met Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh and Om Birla in New Delhi and extended invitations to participate in the festivities.

They invited the dignitaries to visit the city and have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, who is worshipped at the Indrakeeladri hill shrine, and participate in the grand Dasara celebrations and Vijayawada Utsav 2.0. The organisers are planning to conduct the events on a grand scale to showcase Vijayawada’s spiritual significance and rich cultural heritage at the national level.

The celebrations, which reflect the city’s devotion, traditions, arts and culture, are expected to further enhance Vijayawada’s prominence as an important spiritual and cultural destination.

Kesineni Sivanath appealed to prominent personalities, devotees and the public to participate in the Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations and Vijayawada Utsav 2.0 and contribute to their success.

He said efforts were being made to organise the events in a manner that highlights Vijayawada’s spiritual and cultural splendour across the country.