School of Planning and Architecture highlights Net Zero Emissions

VIJAYAWADA: The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Vijayawada, organised a national conference on “Net Zero Emissions in the Built Environment: From Buildings to Neighbourhoods” on Friday in collaboration with NEED MISSION.

The conference brought together academicians, government officials, professionals, researchers and students to discuss India’s transition to a sustainable, low-carbon and climate-resilient built environment.

Prof Dr Amitava Sarkar, Head of the Department of Architecture at SPA Vijayawada, opened the conference by highlighting the need for interdisciplinary collaboration among architecture, planning and allied sectors. Director Prof Dr Ramesh Srikonda emphasised the institution’s commitment to innovative approaches.

VIBHA Secretary General PA Vivekananda Pai stressed the importance of collective participation and knowledge-sharing to achieve long-term development goals.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha delivered the keynote address, underlining the importance of sustainable urban development and integrating environmental considerations into development to achieve Viksit Bharat@2047.

Architect Diwakar Chintala, Head of Studio Chintala, shared insights from projects such as ePositive Labs, Amara Raja Research Centre and the Near Zero Commercial Building in US through GENSLER.