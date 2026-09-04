‘Yoga plays key role in promoting healthy lifestyle’

VIJAYAWADA: Government Adviser Dr Mantena Satyanarayana Raju said yoga played a key role in promoting a healthy lifestyle and advised students to make it part of their daily routine from childhood.

Dr Mantena Satyanarayana Raju and Krishna District Collector DK Balaji participated in a mass yoga programme held at the NTR Stadium in Gudivada on Thursday and performed various asanas along with students, yoga practitioners and members of the public.

Mantena said regular yoga practice would improve concentration, thinking ability and mental peace among students. He said students should give equal importance to their health along with education.

He observed that yoga had an important role in shaping a healthy future generation. Practising yoga from an early age would help develop healthy food habits, positive thinking and discipline, which would enable students to achieve success in life.

Balaji said good habits should be cultivated from childhood to remain healthy and happy, with yoga having a special place among them.