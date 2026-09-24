Kranthi Kumar’s harassment death case: Andhra Pradesh HC directs police to file counter

VIJAYAWADA: The HC on Wednesday sought a detailed counter from the police and State government on a petition filed by Perugopu Venkateswara Rao, father of Perugopu Kranthi Kumar, alleging that his son died by suicide due to harassment by former Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector SSVV Nagaraju.

Justice Kuncham Maheshwara Rao directed the Principal Secretary of the Home department, DGP, Vijayawada Police Commissioner, North Zone ACP, Krishna Lanka SHO and Nagaraju to file responses explaining the circumstances and progress of probe.

The HC reminded police that cases registered under the SC/ST Act must be investigated within 30-day period. It directed police not to threaten or intimidate petitioner and adjourned hearing for six weeks.

Venkateswara Rao sought a CBI probe, alleging that Kranthi Kumar took the extreme step due to Nagaraju’s harassment. He contended that despite case registration on May 22, there had been no progress.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Paleti Maheshwara Rao submitted that Kranthi Kumar had recorded a selfie video before his death, allegedly stating that harassment by Nagaraju drove him to take the step. He alleged police were not giving the same priority as Gade Sai Krishna death case.

The petitioner alleged discrimination as Kranthi Kumar belonged to a SC and claimed police pressured his family to withdraw complaint. Government Assistant Pleader Ajay said the death was suicide and sought time to submit details.