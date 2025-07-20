Vegetarianism is not about the environment, but about caste

In India, traditionally, the Buddhists and Jains mocked the Brahmins for their non-vegetarian practices, arguing that they were cruel people and that the Buddhist and Jain way was the kinder route. Over time, the Brahmins realised the power of this narrative and became vegetarians themselves.

Indeed, many ex-Buddhists and ex-Jains returned to the Brahmin fold and ensured that this practice started having magical powers. So even today, if you give up non-vegetarian food, you suddenly gain the moral high ground in a social setting. If you belong to a lower caste, you automatically become pure, pious, and rise to a higher caste. This is food magic. This is Sanskritisation. The first step to be higher in the caste ladder is change your diet.

Humans need food magic to feel good about themselves because it is the laziest form of spirituality. You don’t have to be a nice person, you don’t have to be a kind person—you just have to eat the right food, and everything transforms around you.

For all our education over the last 70 years in the scientific way, we see a proliferation of vegetarian terrorism around us. And everyone knows this has nothing to do with saving the environment and everything to do with caste—establishing caste hegemony and the domination of the mercantile communities and their priests, who control all the resources, consume nature on a vast scale, but pretend to be non-violent simply by eating vegetarian food. We forget that being nonviolent does not mean you are not greedy.