A minute may last a lifetime

A minute. That’s all it takes. One minute. Much more than just 60 fleeting seconds. It’s almost unimaginable, isn’t it? How something so brief can change everything. One moment, you’re fastening your seat belt, and the next, you’re re-evaluating your entire existence on a crashing aircraft. It’s as if time itself has a sense of irony—dark, twisted, and utterly mind-numbing.

The recent crash of Air India Flight AI 171 over Ahmedabad was one such moment. A routine flight turned catastrophic—not over hours or even minutes, but in a mere 32 seconds. In under a minute, nearly 300 lives were changed or lost. And with them, a ripple of grief swept through a nation that watched, helpless, as the news unfolded on TV screens and mobile phones.

In the unyielding march of time, a single minute often passes unnoticed. Yet, within that fleeting span, life can pivot, transforming from the mundane to the profound. This transient moment, so easily overlooked, underscores the fragile illusion of control we hold over our existence.