There is more to India than Hindi

Everyone knows language is a touchy issue in many parts of India. Yet, we like to play with fire for the sake of politics. Right from 1937, Tamil Nadu has witnessed many anti-Hindi battles and campaigns. People have rioted, committed suicide and organised mass protests over ‘Hindi’ imposition right from 1937. C Rajagopalachari decided to introduce compulsory Hindi teaching in the Madras Presidency schools. Periyar EV Ramasamy, Soma Sudara Bhartiyar and others took the lead against this mandatory introduction of an alien language, and the street battles and riots that went on for nearly two years resulted in the deaths of two protesters and arrests of thousands of people, including women and children. Ironically, it wasn’t the British government that led the crackdown; it was a supposedly nationalist government led by the Indian National Congress and its stalwart C Rajagopalachari. The massive agitation resulted in Rajaji losing the chief ministership in 1939. Lord Erskine, the Governor of Madras, withdrew the mandatory Hindi education for unwilling people in February 1940. When we won independence, after extensive debate, Hindi was adopted as the official language of India, with English as an associate official language for a pre-set period of 15 years. Hindi was supposed to be the sole official language on January 26, 1965.

By 1963, the southern states feared a total Hindi imposition, despite Jawaharlal Nehru enacting the official language act in 1963 to ensure the use of English beyond 1965. However, as D-day approached, Tamil Nadu was again rocked by anti-Hindi agitations. If BJP members are now trying hard to justify the central government’s stand of imposing NEP with a three-language formula and withholding educational funds to one of the most educationally progressive states, it was the Indian National Congress of Tamil Nadu who clashed with their anti-Hindi protestors. It became a fullfledged riot that spread across the state and went on for two months, resulting in 70 deaths, self-immolations, arson and other forms of lawlessness. Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri stepped in to calm the waters and ensure that English would continue as the official language as long as the non-Hindi states wanted. One side effect of this agitation was that Congress was finished in Tamil Nadu and never returned to power after that date.