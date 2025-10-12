Is Lingayat a caste or a religion?

The Lingayat community today insists it is a separate religion. They refuse to be placed within the Veerashaiva fold, or being seen as a subset of Hinduism. This demand has upset those who seek to unite Hinduism under a single umbrella by referring to it as ‘sanatan dharma’. A deeper, less political, issue here lies in the very word religion, an English word introduced to India by the British in the 18th century, and used by even academically trained historians as if it is a timeless phenomenon, rather irresponsibly and casually.

The Europeans had no concept of religion in the 15th century. You were either Christian or not. Wars between Protestants and Catholics through the 17th century forced the Europeans to acknowledge the existence of many religions i.e., sects of Christianity. But in the 19th century, the meaning of religion changed dramatically.

European powers, who came on war ships, demanded “freedom of religion” so they could build churches in Japan that had isolated itself for nearly 300 years. The Japanese court did not understand this word—religion. After much debate, Japanese scholars concluded that there were three categories. First was religion, something you could convert into or out of, like Buddhism and Christianity. Second was superstition, the folk practices of rural communities, dismissed as unscientific. And third was ethnic practice, where one is born into it—like Shinto. Indians did not have the luxury of choosing the definition of religion. It was imposed upon them by British rulers.

If we use the Japanese definitions then Buddhism, Sikhism and other guru-based Hinduisms fall into the first category (you are initiated into the group); caste-based or tribe-based beliefs and practices can fall in the second category (as all intellectuals mock it as unscientific, irrational and barbaric); and ‘sanatan dharma’ should fall in the third category (anyone born in India is Hindu, as is claimed). But the difference between the second and third category is a modern split, spearheaded by ‘reformers’ who believe that ‘soul’ is real, but ‘ghosts’ are not.

Traditionally a ‘sampradaya’ was limited to an endogamous group, a caste. Muslims differentiate themselves using food and costume practices, but they encourage exogamy (marriage to non-Muslims) to get more into their faith. That is why Islam is called a religion. The modern Hinduism promoted by gurus today are actually cults that offer membership to foreigners, inspired by Christian evangelical churches.