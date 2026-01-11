Cleanest grave in India: A requiem for governance

The irony is not lost on us, even if it is lost on the men who rule us. Indore, the glittering trophy child of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the city that has proudly worn the crown of “India’s Cleanest City” for eight consecutive years, has just handed its citizens a glass of poison.

In Bhagirathpura, over 16 people are dead and many are waiting their turns.

They did not die in a war, nor in a terror attack. They died because the pipes that carry their drinking water and the pipes that carry their filth decided to embrace each other underground—a lethal bureaucratic copulation that the municipal corporation was too busy collecting awards to notice. In the “cleanest” city of a rising superpower, in the year 2026, human beings are dropping dead because they drank sewage. So much for the integrity of this PR exercise of ranking cities.