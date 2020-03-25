COVID-19: Bhopal journalist who was at Kamal Nath's resignation presser tests positive

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A journalist residing in the posh Professor Colony locality of Bhopal tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has risen to 15, of which two are from Bhopal.

The patient, who is aged 55, is the father of the young woman who had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Sunday -- four days after she returned to Bhopal from the UK, where she is pursuing a degree in law.

The journalist was among dozens of scribes who had attended then Chief Minister Kamal Nath's press conference at the CM House in Bhopal on March 20. He was also among the journalists who had gone to the Vidhan Sabha and later attended a press conference at the state BJP HQ the same day. Besides the then CM and other journalists, many Congress MLAs and leaders too were present at the press conference where Nath had announced his resignation.

According to Bhopal district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) SK Dehriya, all those who came in contact with the patient are being traced and asked to self-quarantine at their homes for 14 days as well as report to the state control room if they develop any coronavirus symptoms.

"Samples of ten persons who were in contact with the first patient (the journalist's UK returned daughter) were sent for testing, out of which one sample, which pertained to her father tested positive. The daughter-father duo has been admitted at AIIMS Bhopal and are stated to be normal," the CMHO Bhopal said