Tata Group awarded IPL title rights for record $300 million

NEW DELHI: Corporate behemoth Tata Group has again been awarded title sponsorship rights of the Indian Premier League for five years, for a record sum of $300 million, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Saturday.

Tata already holds the title sponsorship for the IPL and its sister competition, the Women's Premier League, which staged its first tournament last year.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the "unprecedented financial commitment reflects the immense scale and global impact of the IPL on the international sports stage".

The IPL attracts cricket's top international stars with bumper salaries, and features 10 sides competing in the sport's hugely popular Twenty20 format.

The money-spinning championship has hundreds of millions of viewers and pioneered the T20 franchise model in cricket, which has since been replicated around the world.