Batters should convert start into big score: Venkatapathy Raju

CHENNAI: Former India spinner and national selector Venkatapathy Raju echoed Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting's thoughts and insisted that adaptation is the key for the success in T20s. Punjab Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru after managing to post a sub-par on Sunday afternoon.

A disappointed Ponting said that the pitch was better than that the youngsters should take a leaf out of Virat Kohli's — who anchored RCB's chase — book and convert the starts into big stores. Raju agreed with Ponting stating that it is crucial to convert starts into big scores.

"I agree with Ponting that when a batter has spent some time in the middle and is aware of the conditions and has a good start he must convert them into a big score. As he said Virat was good and paced his innings well and finished the job," said Venkatapathy Raju.