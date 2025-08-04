Oval Test: Siraj five-for helps India level series with sensational six-run victory

Mohammed Siraj grabbed three of the last four wickets to lift India to a stunning six-run victory against England in the fifth and final Test at the Oval on Monday. India levelled the series 2-2 with the win.

It was the closest margin of victory in terms of runs for India in Test cricket.

Siraj ended with figures of 5-104 while Prasidh Krishna was the ideal bowling partner at the other end with 4-126.

After England resumed their innings on Day 5 at 339/6, requiring 35 more to win, Siraj struck in successive overs, removing Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton.

Krishna then castled Josh Tongue to leave England nine down, with 17 more to get.

That brought the injured Chris Woakes to the crease in a sling, but he was at the non-striker's end.

Gus Atkinson hit a six off Siraj and then grabbed a bye off the last ball to retain strike, with wicket keeper Dhruv Jurel missing a shy at the stumps.

Atkinson managed a single off the last ball of the next over as well, with India not bringing the field up.

Siraj then had the last laugh by removing Atkinson with a searing yorker that hit off-stump to close out the game for India.

The Indian team then took a victory lap to acknowledge the cheers of the Indian fans in the crowd.

Siraj, who had also taken four wickets in the first innings, was declared the Player of the Match.

Shubman Gill was chosen as India's Player of the Series, while Harry Brook was declared England's Player of the Series.