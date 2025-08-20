Agarwal six-fer helps Chhattisgarh beat Maharashtra

CHENNAI: Chhattisgarh beat Maharashtra by 35 runs in the first round of the All India Buchi Babu invitation tournament held at Gurunanak College grounds here on Wednesday. Set a target of 185 for a win, Maharashtra top-order caved into the guile of leggie Shubham Agarwal (6/33) after having conceded a lead in the first innings.
Chhattisgarh win was possible mainly due to Ayush Pandey who made 49 in second innings when the rest of the batting collapsed. "Happy that our team won, feels good to contribute. I have been selected to play for Central one in the Duleep Trophy. So I thought that this (Buchi Babu) tournament was good preparation for Duleep Trophy. Pleased with my effort in the second innings (49)," said Ayush Pandey. "Last season has given me a lot of confidence. I was the man of the series in the Buchi Babu tournament as well. That also helped me with my confidence. I am keen to do well this year in the Duleep Trophy too and also the season ahead," he added.
At one point during the chase when Ruturaj Gaikwad was around, Maharashtra hopes of a win were still alive. But Varun Singh got Ruturaj out with a peach of a delivery. From thereon, Agarwal took over. "Yes, Ruturaj's wicket was crucial. That wicket and also their captain's Ankit Bhawne was also crucial. Varun, Shashank, and Agarwal bowled well in the match,'' said Ayush.
For 20-year old Varun Singh, the tournament is an opportunity to impress upon his state selectors and get a nod for the Ranji Trophy. He is keen to graduate from the U-19 to first-class level. "Very nice to play in Chennai where the conditions and wickets are different from what we have back home. So far it has been a good learning experience for me and I wish to continue in the same way in the tournament. I am very happy that we won against a strong Maharashtra side," said Varun.
"I love to flight the ball, with subtle variations. I always study the wicket and conditions and at times use the crease to take wickets. I never get intimidated by the player I am bowling to. I keep telling myself my job is to take wickets and this gives me extra motivation to bowl against established players," said Varun.
Ayush insists that the youngsters who are playing in Chennai stand a good chance to play Ranji if they perform well throughout Buchi Babu. "They (young spinners) might get a chance because they are doing well not just here, in our inter-district matches and also in other tournaments. Varun is doing well and Tiwari is also doing very well. So they might get a chance," he signed off.