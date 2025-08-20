Agarwal six-fer helps Chhattisgarh beat Maharashtra

CHENNAI: Chhattisgarh beat Maharashtra by 35 runs in the first round of the All India Buchi Babu invitation tournament held at Gurunanak College grounds here on Wednesday. Set a target of 185 for a win, Maharashtra top-order caved into the guile of leggie Shubham Agarwal (6/33) after having conceded a lead in the first innings.

Chhattisgarh win was possible mainly due to Ayush Pandey who made 49 in second innings when the rest of the batting collapsed. "Happy that our team won, feels good to contribute. I have been selected to play for Central one in the Duleep Trophy. So I thought that this (Buchi Babu) tournament was good preparation for Duleep Trophy. Pleased with my effort in the second innings (49)," said Ayush Pandey. "Last season has given me a lot of confidence. I was the man of the series in the Buchi Babu tournament as well. That also helped me with my confidence. I am keen to do well this year in the Duleep Trophy too and also the season ahead," he added.

At one point during the chase when Ruturaj Gaikwad was around, Maharashtra hopes of a win were still alive. But Varun Singh got Ruturaj out with a peach of a delivery. From thereon, Agarwal took over. "Yes, Ruturaj's wicket was crucial. That wicket and also their captain's Ankit Bhawne was also crucial. Varun, Shashank, and Agarwal bowled well in the match,'' said Ayush.