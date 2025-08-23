All-rounder Sonu Yadav keen to take momentum forward

CHENNAI: One of the key talking points in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational tournament is the need for a fast bowling all-rounder for every team. For TNCA XI, Sonu Yadav is the one the team is banking their hedges on to make it to the play-offs. Sonu, who made a quickfire 46 not out for TNCA XI against Haryana in the Buchi Babu on Friday, is aware of his role and is keen to deliver with both bat and ball.

Sonu will be a vital cog in the wheel of the Tamil Nadu attack along with skipper Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier and Gurjapneet Singh. "I am happy to be a bowling all rounder and aware of my role in the team. It is not a burden and I enjoy both batting and bowling," said Sonu Yadav.

Sonu is a natural striker of the ball and runs flow from the meat of the blade. "I do practice a lot while I am at Hosur (home town) and thus batting has never been a problem. To be honest I started as a batter and then began bowling and now I am seen as a bowling all-rounder," revealed Sonu after his team's second day's play was washed out due to wet outfield.

Tamil Nadu chief coach and TNCA President's XI coach M Senthilnathan was pleased with the way the TNCA XI played and posted an imposing total. "What I like about the way the TNCA XI players did to post runs on the board was that they were able to get partnerships going. But the important thing that I see is, you know, they play as per the situation and build the innings. Adapting and playing for the team without being selfish is what will make this group of players excel in Ranji," said Senthilnathan.