Strengthening lower-middle order is crucial: Pathan on India's batting lineup v Eng

CHENNAI: HAVING conceded the Headingley Test to England after two lower-order collapses, India will be looking to bounce back in the second game beginning in Edgbaston on Wednesday. As the Shubman Gill-led side lost the first Test despite posting five centuries and taking a slender first innings lead, one of the reasons discussed for the result was the letting go off the momentum with the lower-order crumbling in both the innings.
Since then, both captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir have said that they want to take 20 wickets while maintaining depth in the batting department. Ahead of the second Test, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan felt that India will have to strengthen the lower-order batting. “We lost seven wickets in 41 runs in the first innings (at Headingley), while in the second innings we lost five wickets for 30. Lightning shouldn't strike twice, but it did in that game for India,” Pathan said in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network on the eve of the match.
Pathan, who has rescued India with both bat and ball in Test matches, believes that offie Washington Sundar’s inclusion will help their cause. “If you look at his career, he has got the potential to be a proper, genuine bowling all-rounder like R Ashwin. His free-flow playing style can allow him to face the second new balls while batting down the order,” he explained.
Meanwhile, Pathan admitted that Washington’s inclusion may compromise the composition of India’s bowling, with wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also in the mix. “It is a tough decision for the management. If India fails to get results, then they would want to go for five bowlers, which includes Kuldeep. But you need to address whatever the problems are there in front of you and sort out the lower batting order first. If that doesn't work, then you can think of Kuldeep,” he added.
Pathan not only called for Nitish Kumar Reddy to be included to bring depth in the lower middle order, but also Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep to be a part of the pace department. “Arshdeep has a great angle along with ball control which was missing in the last match. If I were to gain bowling control, I would play Arshdeep." Pathan felt that Akash Deep should play in place of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, if he is rested. “He can actually beat the batters with surprise with his off-the-pitch zip. If there is a bowling unit that makes the ball move more, then it is India’s. If they focus on out-swing and play with patience then their set-up delivery will allow them to get more wickets and more results. They have quality, but what they truly need is more experience, and more composed aggression to intimidate the batters and send them to the back foot," he said.
Watch 2nd Test Between India & England on July 2nd, 3:30 PM onwards LIVE On Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 5 channels