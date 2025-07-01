Strengthening lower-middle order is crucial: Pathan on India's batting lineup v Eng

CHENNAI: HAVING conceded the Headingley Test to England after two lower-order collapses, India will be looking to bounce back in the second game beginning in Edgbaston on Wednesday. As the Shubman Gill-led side lost the first Test despite posting five centuries and taking a slender first innings lead, one of the reasons discussed for the result was the letting go off the momentum with the lower-order crumbling in both the innings.

Since then, both captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir have said that they want to take 20 wickets while maintaining depth in the batting department. Ahead of the second Test, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan felt that India will have to strengthen the lower-order batting. “We lost seven wickets in 41 runs in the first innings (at Headingley), while in the second innings we lost five wickets for 30. Lightning shouldn't strike twice, but it did in that game for India,” Pathan said in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network on the eve of the match.

Pathan, who has rescued India with both bat and ball in Test matches, believes that offie Washington Sundar’s inclusion will help their cause. “If you look at his career, he has got the potential to be a proper, genuine bowling all-rounder like R Ashwin. His free-flow playing style can allow him to face the second new balls while batting down the order,” he explained.