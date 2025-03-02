'Sky Sports Cricket Podcast' review: A must-listen cricket podcast in a sea of amateur cricket post-match analysis

It’s cricket season. You’ve just finished watching an edge-of-the-seat thriller, and all you want is to sit with your cricket-obsessed friends, dissecting every moment, analysing the game, and maybe even preaching a little about what went right or wrong—all over a cold pint. If that’s the vibe you’re missing this cricketing season, then tune in to Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton’s Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.
This isn’t just any cricket podcast—it’s the ‘OG’ of cricket analysis. While the internet is flooded with amateur takes, this podcast stands out like a perfectly timed cover drive. It’s insightful, packed with stories, and so engaging that it feels like you’re sitting right there as part of the conversation. Whether you’re a stats nerd, a casual fan, or just someone who loves a good cricket story, this podcast has something for everyone.
What makes it special? It’s not just about stats and strategies—it’s about the heart and soul of cricket, told through the eyes of someone who’s been there, done that, and has the scars (and trophies) to prove it. Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, is the star of the show. His dry wit, self-deprecating humour, and knack for storytelling make him the perfect host. He doesn’t just talk to you; he talks with you. It’s these little personal touches that make the podcast so relatable.
The guests are another highlight. Both Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton are beacons of cricket commentary and have a way of getting people to open up. Like in a recent episode with R Ashwin after his retirement from Internationals, the podcast goes into the creative side of the Indian spinning legends, his plans to write fiction and his early days of cricket in Chennai.
Hussain’s ability to explain the game in simple terms makes it easy for everyone. Whether he’s breaking down why a bowler’s action is so effective or explaining the psychology behind a captain’s field placements, he does it in a way that’s easy to understand but never dumbed down. What really sets this podcast apart is its heart. It’s not just about cricket; it’s about the stories, the emotions, and the people who make the game what it is.
Nasser Hussain’s passion for cricket shines through in every episode, and his ability to blend humor, insight, and honesty makes this podcast a joy to listen to. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just dipping your toes into the world of cricket, the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast is a must-listen cricket podcast in a sea of amateur cricket post-match analysis.
The podcast is available on streaming platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify.