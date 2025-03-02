'Sky Sports Cricket Podcast' review: A must-listen cricket podcast in a sea of amateur cricket post-match analysis

It’s cricket season. You’ve just finished watching an edge-of-the-seat thriller, and all you want is to sit with your cricket-obsessed friends, dissecting every moment, analysing the game, and maybe even preaching a little about what went right or wrong—all over a cold pint. If that’s the vibe you’re missing this cricketing season, then tune in to Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton’s Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

This isn’t just any cricket podcast—it’s the ‘OG’ of cricket analysis. While the internet is flooded with amateur takes, this podcast stands out like a perfectly timed cover drive. It’s insightful, packed with stories, and so engaging that it feels like you’re sitting right there as part of the conversation. Whether you’re a stats nerd, a casual fan, or just someone who loves a good cricket story, this podcast has something for everyone.

What makes it special? It’s not just about stats and strategies—it’s about the heart and soul of cricket, told through the eyes of someone who’s been there, done that, and has the scars (and trophies) to prove it. Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, is the star of the show. His dry wit, self-deprecating humour, and knack for storytelling make him the perfect host. He doesn’t just talk to you; he talks with you. It’s these little personal touches that make the podcast so relatable.