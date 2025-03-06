David Miller expresses frustration on CT scheduling, says will support NZ in final

CHENNAI: Shortly after playing what was a sensational knock that ended up being not enough in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy, South Africa's David Miller did not hold back on his frustrations with the scheduling of the tournament.

South Africa, along with Australia, had taken an earlier flight on Sunday to arrive in Dubai, waiting to see which semifinal they would be playing. With India setting up a clash against Australia, in less than 12 hours, South Africa were back on a plane to Pakistan with a semifinal to play against New Zealand on Wednesday. Miller, who smashed an unbeaten 67-ball 100 against New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday, expressed his frustration on the scheduling before adding that he would be rooting for the Black Caps in the final against India in Dubai on Sunday.

"I'll be honest with you. I think I'll be supporting New Zealand," Miller said after the match. "It's only an hour-and-40-minute flight, but the fact that we had to do that. It's early morning, it's after a game, and we had to fly. Then we got to Dubai at 4pm. And at 7.30 in the morning we had to come back. It doesn't make it nice. It's not like we flew five hours and we had enough time to recover and recuperate. But it was not an ideal situation still," Miller said.