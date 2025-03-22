IPL diary: On Dhoni's bat and where you should expect to see him

What is a batsman without his bat? Dwell on that.

Imagine for a moment Donald Bradman standing up to Harold Larwood without one. Or Sunil Gavaskar taking on Malcolm Marshall with empty hands. Or fast forward a little further and visualise Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli stepping out leaving their willow behind.

Simply put, even the greatest of greats need their bats.

It then follows that all batsmen cannot avoid obsessing over the piece of wood they pick up. Even if the man in question were to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made his name scoffing at the odds and by scripting his own rulebook.

At 43, Chennai Super Kings' very own Thala is believed to be planning a change of bat. He wants to unleash a 'lite' version of himself in IPL 2025.

The man, who always took to the crease with enough and more wood on his willow, we had reported, is now looking to shed some weight and head to the crease with just 1230 grams of willow accompanying him. Even his former CSK teammate and dear friend Suresh Raina had confirmed this.

The company building his bats is the very same bat maker who supplied the great Sunny Gavaskar with his willow. Four bats made by SG had reached Dhoni ahead of the IPL and he had been practising with them.

Will it turn out to be CSK's new lethal weapon in IPL 2025? Let's wait and see. Read our full story: