Want to make players feel wanted and take positive approach: New TN coach Senthilnathan

A former selector himself, Senthilnathan insisted that he will come into the picture once the selectors pick the team. "Selectors will do the job. My job will start after the selectors give me the team. That's the administrator's duty and the selector's duty. If they want me to come and give my views, I will give. But at the moment, I will wait for my selectors to give me the team and then we will work towards it" he said.

TN have a good crop of spinners in R Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar and S Ajith Ram. Fast bowling has been inconsistent. Sandeep Warrior has been in and out of injury. So this is one area that the new coach would want to concentrate on. "Certainly I have everything in my mind. First let the selectors give the team then we will work towards getting them into a better shape. The main thing is planning, preparation and execution,'' said Senthilnathan. "Once the team has been given to me, my job will be to see them as a unit as a team. Manage them and make them fell and fight as a unit," he observed.

Senthilnathan insists that he shares a good rapport with Jabbar and Kumaran which will make things easier. ''Kumaran, TJ (Tanveer Jabbar), we all played together. They have all been under me earlier with the MRF team. We have a pretty good understanding. So, they know how my operations are. And I know what their operations are. So, it will be easy for us. It is a good team, to be very frank. It is a good team I have," he signed off.