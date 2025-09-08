Buchi Babu final: Hyderabad take first innings lead

CHENNAI: Hyderabad spinners Rohit Rayudu (3/96), Nithin Sai Yadav (3/55) bagged six wickets among themselves to help their team bag a slender lead of 23 runs over TNCA President's XI on the third day of the Buchi Babu tournament played at the CSK-HPC grounds here on Monday. TNCA President's XI were all out for 353, later Hyderabad were 14/1 in 10 overs in their second essay when stumps were drawn.

Resuming the day on a comfortable 142/1, the hosts would have thought that taking the all-important lead was a formality, but that was not to be. Hyderabad spinners worked really hard on a hot and humid day, kept trying relentlessly and were suitably rewarded. Pradosh was the first to go as he fell leg before to a straighter one from Rohit. He then foxed S Radhakrishnan with a quicker one, trapping the well-settled player for 98. B Indrajith (50) and Ajitesh G (57) played effortlessly but once they fell to Aniketh and Varun, respectively, TNCA President's XI hopes of a lead vanished.

"Yes, disappointed in conceding the lead. Our well settled batters got out at the wrong time just before breaks and thus we could not cross the line. The wicket was helping the spinners a lot, but that is not an excuse as the well settled batters could have continued more for some time," said M Senthilnathan, coach of the TNCA President's XI after the day's play. "The game is still not over. They lost a wicket in their second essay today. Tomorrow we will go all out against them and give our best shot. The wicket is increasingly helping the spinners, we have two quality spinners in P Vidyuth and J Hemchudeshan, so let's see how it goes," added Senthilnathan.