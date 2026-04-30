TNCA invites applications for coaches, selectors

CHENNAI: After what was a season to forget across all formats, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has invited applications for the post men's senior state team head coach for red-ball and white-ball separately. It has advertised for the post of selection committees for the State Senior selection committee (Men 4 members and Women 4members). And also the State Junior selection committee (Men 5 members; Women 4 members). The deadline for filling all the applications is May 10.

The new term for the coaches and selectors is that of six months for the 2026-2027 season and the candidates must be below 60 years (on the date of applying) and have a BCCI Level 2 coaching certificate or higher (or equivalent) to be eligible. For the post of selectors for the senior men they must be below 60 years (on the date of applying), should have represented India in any format; or should have represented in BCCI tournaments from any state, with a minimum of 10 First-Class matches; or a combination of 10 One Day and/or Twenty20 matches. Any person who has been a member of any selection Committee of any affiliated Association of the BCCI for a total of 5 years shall not be eligible. All applicants must have retired from Senior State cricket at least one year prior to the date of appointment. Last season M Senthilnathan (red-ball) and M Venkataramana (white-ball) were the coaches of Tamil Nadu men’s team.

“We wanted to give a chance for everyone to apply, so that nobody says that you didn't consider me (for the post). So we will go through that whole process of opening it in front of the CAC, but the procedures will be the same, I mean nothing will change, the whole sequencing or selection all that will be, and we will give them a chance to come and you know present their case, whoever is eligible,” U Bhagwandas Rao, TNCA secretary, told this daily. “I think it will be more focused. We will split the responsibilities into two, I think red and white ball, at least T20s, will become a different ball-game altogether, I think needs a completely different approach from ground up,” he added.