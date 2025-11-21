Yet another disappointing Ranji season for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: When the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) began the preparation for the Ranji Trophy well in advance by organising the All-India Buchi Babu tournament, little did they know that their hopes of making the knockouts would come to an end only after the fifth game. Yet another season where their long-awaited Ranji dream failed to materialise.

It all started with a disappointing Buchi Babu campaign where lack of self-belief and not being able to field the best XI cost them. It was where the newly-appointed head coach M Senthilnathan, who will continue as red-ball coach while M Venkataramana takes over the white-ball team, had a look at the players and made plans for the upcoming season. So when the Ranji Trophy came along, one expected the hosts to get off to a decent start against Jharkhand, but that was not to be. Ishan Kishan scored a magnificent century to inflict an innings defeat and that was just the beginning. Although it was clear that they would not have the services of B Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, with R Sai Kishore also missing out, the rest did not rise to the occasion. The season began with B Sachin and N Jagadeesan as the new opening pair. Pradosh Ranjan Paul who used to bat lower down the order was promoted to No 3 followed by C Andre Siddarth. But the top six batters and No 7 Shahrukh Khan failed not just against Jharkhand but also versus Nagaland in the next game.