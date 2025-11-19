Looking to take positive approach: TN white-ball coach Venkataramana

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu's hopes of making the Ranji knockouts coming to an end on Wednesday, the focus will now shift to the white-ball set-up where former India off-spinner M Venkataramana will take charge as the head coach. Having already coached the team in the past, he was handed the job on Tuesday.

While their red-ball performances have not been up to the mark, Venkataramana is confident of a better performance in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. "Pleased to have been appointed as the coach of the TN team. It is a very challenging job but red-ball and white-ball are different formats. I know that Tamil Nadu did not perform to their potential in the Ranji Trophy but SMAT is a different tournament. I am looking at it as a fresh start," Venkataramana told this daily. "It is a team with a lot of IPL experience and boys who have done well in TNPL are there. So, I am looking for a really positive approach to take the team forward," he added.

Tamil Nadu have a new captain in T20I specialist Varun Chakravarthy who has not captained the state or TNPL teams in the past, but has rich IPL experience and performed exceedingly well recently Down Under.