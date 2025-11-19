Looking to take positive approach: TN white-ball coach Venkataramana

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu's hopes of making the Ranji knockouts coming to an end on Wednesday, the focus will now shift to the white-ball set-up where former India off-spinner M Venkataramana will take charge as the head coach. Having already coached the team in the past, he was handed the job on Tuesday.
While their red-ball performances have not been up to the mark, Venkataramana is confident of a better performance in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. "Pleased to have been appointed as the coach of the TN team. It is a very challenging job but red-ball and white-ball are different formats. I know that Tamil Nadu did not perform to their potential in the Ranji Trophy but SMAT is a different tournament. I am looking at it as a fresh start," Venkataramana told this daily. "It is a team with a lot of IPL experience and boys who have done well in TNPL are there. So, I am looking for a really positive approach to take the team forward," he added.
Tamil Nadu have a new captain in T20I specialist Varun Chakravarthy who has not captained the state or TNPL teams in the past, but has rich IPL experience and performed exceedingly well recently Down Under.
"You see T20 captaincy, it is basically a very spontaneous job. You know that it is a very short version, instant decisions have to be made. So, all we have to do is prepare for the situation in all aspects. A captain must ensure that his role makes it easy for everyone," said the former India off-spinner. "Varun, I am sure with his IPL experience and the India experience that he is going through now where he has been splendid should give a lot of confidence for him in handling the whole team. He is very good space mentally and physically very fit and also bowling brilliantly, so all this will rub off on the team. And captaincy is a very good opportunity for Varun and I am sure that he will take up the challenge and live up to it," he added.
The head coach is optimistic about the squad and believes that the IPL players in the set up will come to the party. "If you look at it, there are about 8-9 IPL players already in the squad. So, they will definitely come forward to help the upcoming players like Tushar Raheja, Amit Sathvik, Rithik Easwarn, and Andre Siddharth. They (experienced seniors) will definitely help them (youngsters) to balance the team very well. T Natarajan, with his experience, I am sure he will do well. Yes, he is coming back after a long time, so we will see him and use him judiciously," said Venkataramana.
Tamil Nadu also have Gurjapneet Singh who is in great form having done well for India A and the head coach is not averse to the idea of playing two left-arm seamers. "Why not? I am not averse to the idea of playing two left-arm fast bowlers. But team composition depends upon the opposition, conditions and wicket, so we will take an appropriate call as the tournament progresses," he opined.
On the spin attack, Venkataramana said the trio will come handy, especially with Sonu Yadav playing as the all-rounder. "R Sai Kishore has got his experience. He can adapt to T20. Definitely Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and Varun are our three main spinners. All have been in the IPL scene and have excellent understanding of the T20,'' said Venkataramana, before adding, "At this moment, I will not be able to reveal the combination. We have some proven combinations, So, I have to sit and discuss with the captain and the seniors as well to get the best out of it.