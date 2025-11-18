Rinku unbeaten on 98 as Uttar Pradesh reach 339/6 in reply to Tamil Nadu's 455

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Rinku Singh (98 batting) and Shivam Mavi (54) came in handy for Uttar Pradesh to post 339 for 6 in 113 overs, when bad light stopped play on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'A' match against Tamil Nadu played at CDCA-Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science Ground, Coimbatore on Tuesday.
From the overnight score of 87 for one in 33 overs, the visitors managed to cross the 300-run mark thanks to the effort of Rinku.
Rinku and Shivam put on 104 runs in 21.5 overs for the sixth wicket. Rinku scored the majority of his runs against Sai Kishore and Sandeep Warrier.
It may be recalled that Rinku scored an unbeaten 165 against Andhra in their season opener in October. Rinku's career best First-Class score helped his team secure a valuable first-innings lead and draw the match.
In reply to Andhra's first innings total of 470, UP were struggling at 178/5 when Rinku came in to bat. He remained unbeaten to help his team garner three points.
UP will look up to Rinku to do a similar act and help them take a lead against Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. UP still trail by 116 runs.
However, the Tamil Nadu coach wants his boys to put up a spirited display and try to get Rinku out early on the final and fourth day.
"Our bowlers will be fresh and the wicket always has something to offer for the bowlers early on in the morning. So not just Rinku, we look to get all the four wickets as early as possible and try to get the crucial lead," said M Senthilnathan.
Going back to the day's play Senthilnathan felt that it was a mixed one where his bowlers had control in patches but were not consistent throughout the day.
"It was a mixed day for us. We were able to control and restrict them in patches. The wicket was still good to bat and did not deteriorate that much as expected," said Senthilnathan.
Viduyth was the pick among the spinners picking up three wickets.
"Yes P Vidyuth bowled well. He bowled a wicket to wicket line and made the batters commit mistakes. Saravana Kumar took a couple of wickets and was impressive. Sai also put up a good effort as he bowled 33 overs and was unlucky to not get more wickets," insisted the former Tamil Nadu top order batsman.
Rinku's 98 was a chanceless innings where he deftly played the Tamil Nadu attack. "As I said earlier, the wicket was still good to bat and Rinku made the most of it. We tried hard to get him, but he played a subdued innings by his standards, avoiding risks. Nevertheless we will go all out on him on Wednesday," signed off Senthilnathan.