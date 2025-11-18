Rinku unbeaten on 98 as Uttar Pradesh reach 339/6 in reply to Tamil Nadu's 455

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Rinku Singh (98 batting) and Shivam Mavi (54) came in handy for Uttar Pradesh to post 339 for 6 in 113 overs, when bad light stopped play on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'A' match against Tamil Nadu played at CDCA-Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science Ground, Coimbatore on Tuesday.

From the overnight score of 87 for one in 33 overs, the visitors managed to cross the 300-run mark thanks to the effort of Rinku.

Rinku and Shivam put on 104 runs in 21.5 overs for the sixth wicket. Rinku scored the majority of his runs against Sai Kishore and Sandeep Warrier.

It may be recalled that Rinku scored an unbeaten 165 against Andhra in their season opener in October. Rinku's career best First-Class score helped his team secure a valuable first-innings lead and draw the match.

In reply to Andhra's first innings total of 470, UP were struggling at 178/5 when Rinku came in to bat. He remained unbeaten to help his team garner three points.

UP will look up to Rinku to do a similar act and help them take a lead against Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. UP still trail by 116 runs.

However, the Tamil Nadu coach wants his boys to put up a spirited display and try to get Rinku out early on the final and fourth day.

"Our bowlers will be fresh and the wicket always has something to offer for the bowlers early on in the morning. So not just Rinku, we look to get all the four wickets as early as possible and try to get the crucial lead," said M Senthilnathan.