Ranji Trophy: Ajitesh, Sonu help TN post 455 in first innings

CHENNAI: Debutant G Ajitesh's brilliant 86 and a valuable 44 by all-rounder Sonu Yadav came in handy for Tamil Nadu to post 455 in 136.3 overs against Uttar Pradesh on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'A' match played at CDCA-Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science ground, Coimbatore, on Monday.

In reply, Uttar Pradesh was 87 for one in 33 overs with Abhishek Goswami batting 54. R Sai Kishore took the lone wicket to fall that of opener Madhav Kaushik.

Resuming from the overnight score of 282 for 5, Indrajith and Ajitesh began the day's play in earnest, watchful and playing to the merit of the ball. For about ten overs or so they managed to play smoothly without any damage, after which is a momentary lapse of concentration Indrajith fell leg before to Karthik Yadav after making 149. During the course of his innings Indrajith reached the 6000-run landmark in First Class cricket. He achieved this feat in 88 matches, from 132 innings, which included 17 centuries and 31 fifties, best being 200.

Then on Ajitesh and Sonu took over and stitched a useful partnership worth 106 runs in 36.4 overs for the seventh wicket. The duo played positively and chose to attack the right delivery without fear. Thus they could play without pressure and were largely responsible for the hosts crossing the 450-run mark.

For the visitors it was a memorable debut for left arm spinner Kartik Yadav as he picked up five wickets for 103 runs. He bowled 33.3 overs and took the burden of bowling the maximum overs for his team on his broad shoulders. Ajitesh, who missed a golden opportunity to score a century on debut, complimented Sonu for the solid support at the other end. Ajitesh's end came when he miscued a pull shot straight into the hands of Sharma at short mid-wicket with Kartik taking the prized wicket.

"Happy to contribute to the team. Just went by my instinct and played to the merit of the ball and chose the right ones to attack. I was not nervous and was waiting for an opportunity to play for the state. Actually the Buchi Babu Tournament which was a four day tournament, prepared us well for the Ranji," Ajitesh told The New Indian Express after the match and rued the missed opportunity to score a century on debut.

Ajitesh was all praise for Sonu for playing confidently. "Sonu was solid at the other end. The manner in which he played gave me the confidence to pace my innings without any worry. His contribution was crucial for our century stand," said Ajitesh.

Tamil Nadu chief coach M Senthilnathan opined that his boys could have added some more runs, while complimenting Ajitesh for his brave innings. He also insisted that Tuesday's morning session would be crucial for his bowlers.

"Sort of happy to get 450 runs on the board, Could have been more had the tail wagged a bit. Nevertheless it was brilliant innings by Ajitesh. He was not nervous, played fluently and it was gritty innings on the whole coming in at No 7. Sonu Yadav looked solid at the other end and their century stand is crucial for us in this game," said Sentilnathan.

"The first hour is crucial on Tuesday morning and our bowlers must get their act going, put pressure on UP batters and get a couple of wickets," he added.