Ranji Trophy: Indrajith, Siddarth slam centuries for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Centuries by Baba Indrajith (128 batting) and C Andre Siddarth (121) came in handy for Tamil Nadu who were at one stage 20 for 3 to recover and post a healthy 282 for 5 in 81.3 overs against Uttar Pradesh on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'A' match being played at CDCA-Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science ground, Coimbatore on Sunday.
Indrajith put his experience to effective use to score his 17th First Class century. He crossed 5000 runs in Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu when he was on 14. Andre scored his second First Class century and when he was on 68 he reached 1000 runs in the FC cricket.
However, when well set for a big innings, Andre was dismissed in the last over of the day. His flick was held at deep fine leg by Shivam Mavi off Kunal Tyagi. Indrajith and Andre added 211 runs in 44.1 overs for the fifth wicket and put the hosts back on track.
Both complemented each other well and it was a delight to watch the duo make runs in contrasting styles. Indrajith was injured early on in the innings and he returned back once P Vidyuth was out to play a gem on an innings. Indrajith played to the merit of the ball and excelled in stroke play in order to put pressure on the opposition bowlers.
"It was one of my better innings under pressure. Happy to contribute to the team's cause. When I came back after the injury-break I was slightly better. I quickly assessed the conditions and applied myself and was determined to bail out the side," Indrajith told TNIE after the day's play. "Andre also rose to the challenge at the other end. Played a fluent innings and chose the right ball to attack," he added.
Tamil Nadu chief coach M Senthilnathan was pleased with the way Indrajith and Andre applied themselves and did the rescue act. "We had a disastrous start. Then Indrajith and Andre combined to have a brilliant partnership. Both played according to the situation and complimented each other. Andre could have played longer and got out unnecessarily, but then it happens. But both rose to the challenge to bail out the team. I am happy with the way they applied themselves," complimented Senthilnathan.
"Indrajith hit a couple of sixes also to put the pressure on the opposition bowlers. He took on the spinners, played some amazing shots. He put the (UP) spinners on the back foot straight away. And that's the best positive way to come out of that situation. But actually, as a coach, I think we made one move. Wickets were falling, we sent Vidyuth at No 5 and he played about 80 balls. Vidyuth may not have got runs, but he played out the situation well there, not giving a wicket. That's a very crucial one at that stage," pointed out the coach.
Once again Tamil Nadu top order comprising B Sachin, N Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul failed to click. "The wicket wasn't difficult to play in the morning. They (top order) did not apply themselves and got out due to poor shot selection. The openers have not been able to give good partnerships. We have tried to have the best at the top but it has not clicked as a unit. Hope from now on they will forge good stands," said Senthilnathan.
"We have good depth in our batting, Sai Kishore can bat, so does Sonu Yadav and G Ajitesh. So expect something around 400 plus," added the former Tamil Nadu top order batsman.
Indrajith insisted that he would like to continue on Monday from where he left on Sunday, but said that Tamil Nadu have to be careful in their approach. "Yes I am keen to continue in the same vein as I am in a good space mentally and in good rhythm. As far as posting a big total goes, we have to apply tomorrow. Still what happened in the Vidarbha game is fresh in the mind. So we have to be careful on Monday morning, when the bowlers are fresh," signed off Indrajith.