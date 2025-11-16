Ranji Trophy: Indrajith, Siddarth slam centuries for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Centuries by Baba Indrajith (128 batting) and C Andre Siddarth (121) came in handy for Tamil Nadu who were at one stage 20 for 3 to recover and post a healthy 282 for 5 in 81.3 overs against Uttar Pradesh on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'A' match being played at CDCA-Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science ground, Coimbatore on Sunday.

Indrajith put his experience to effective use to score his 17th First Class century. He crossed 5000 runs in Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu when he was on 14. Andre scored his second First Class century and when he was on 68 he reached 1000 runs in the FC cricket.

However, when well set for a big innings, Andre was dismissed in the last over of the day. His flick was held at deep fine leg by Shivam Mavi off Kunal Tyagi. Indrajith and Andre added 211 runs in 44.1 overs for the fifth wicket and put the hosts back on track.

Both complemented each other well and it was a delight to watch the duo make runs in contrasting styles. Indrajith was injured early on in the innings and he returned back once P Vidyuth was out to play a gem on an innings. Indrajith played to the merit of the ball and excelled in stroke play in order to put pressure on the opposition bowlers.

"It was one of my better innings under pressure. Happy to contribute to the team's cause. When I came back after the injury-break I was slightly better. I quickly assessed the conditions and applied myself and was determined to bail out the side," Indrajith told TNIE after the day's play. "Andre also rose to the challenge at the other end. Played a fluent innings and chose the right ball to attack," he added.

Tamil Nadu chief coach M Senthilnathan was pleased with the way Indrajith and Andre applied themselves and did the rescue act. "We had a disastrous start. Then Indrajith and Andre combined to have a brilliant partnership. Both played according to the situation and complimented each other. Andre could have played longer and got out unnecessarily, but then it happens. But both rose to the challenge to bail out the team. I am happy with the way they applied themselves," complimented Senthilnathan.