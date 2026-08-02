India vs Sri Lanka: Gill and Co to play three-day warm-up from August 7

CHENNAI: India's lone warm-up fixture ahead of the two-Tests against Sri Lanka is reduced by a day, the Island Nation's cricket board confirmed on Sunday. Unlike the original plan of a four-day game, India will play a three-day warm-up fixture at the NCC Grounds, Colombo from August 7. They will land in Sri Lanka on August 4.

The significance of the warm-up fixture has only gone up in the last couple of days with Jasprit Bumrah set to miss the entire tour due to knee injury. In his absence, the three-day match will be crucial for the Shubman Gill-led side as they look to finalise their bowling attack for the first Test.

Before the first match, to be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) from August 15, Gill, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, has to figure out the best possible combination that suits Sri Lankan conditions. Having not played a Test in the country in nine years, only Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul are the players who have past experience in Sri Lanka. Kuldeep has played only one match in which he took five wickets.